Step inside Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's rented flat that they've made their own, don't miss the cosiest bedroom ever

Film producers Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in August this year and are living in a rented flat in Mumbai. Rhea gave a tour of her stylish and cosy 1,800 square feet home, showing just how she made it her own.

In a Casa Vogue feature, Rhea has revealed the prettiest corners of her home such as her bedroom, the dining room, living area and even her closet. “This space is our happy place, safe place, and where our friends and I found our joy this pandemic. I am so grateful to Ravi and everyone that helped me put it together. I left my home I grew up in emotional and unsure because I loved it SO MUCH but this home has captured my heart and soul,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, sharing the magazine cover bearing her picture, clicked at her home. +

The living space is washed in colours. The windows are covered in brown blinds and a comfy, grey couch sits in front of it. A mid-century style coffee table with wooden base and glass top and a tiny tan leather chair complements it well. The couple's work desk is also seen in the living room, which perhaps also functions as their work area. A large iMac monitor rests on a redwood desk. Next to it is a a tall, lush plant and a lamp that lights up the room in a warm glow. +

“The Kapoor’s and Boolani’s. The place @karanboolani and I rent together with our dog babies has made us better partners, better friends and has filled me with love, patience and gratitude,” Rhea wrote about her living room.

The bedroom is perhaps the cosiest of them all. With its ‘greige’ limewash walls, the room is decorated by an upholstered grey bed and a peculiar arrangement of palm leaves hanging from the ceiling. The bed is flanked by traditional dark side tables with marble tops. Matching lamps sit on top of them.

The banquet-style dining room has a slim table that can seat upto six guests. Cane and wood chairs sit on one side of it and on the other is a bench in tan leather. “My father asked me for only one thing when I left the Juhu bungalow: ‘Don’t spend all your time in the kitchen!’ Dad wants me to be like Jerry Bruckheimer, the world’s best producer, but we are a multifaceted generation… We can be everything,” she said about her love for cooking.

Rhea and Karan got married on August 14 at her father Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Juhu. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor.