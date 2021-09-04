Sonam Kapoor opens doors to her London home, check out her 18 lakh couch

Sonam Kapoor has opened the doors to her London home and creative studio for the latest edition of Architectural Digest India. She took to Instagram to share the cover for the magazine September-October issue. The cover photo was clicked inside her home.

In the photo, Sonam is wearing a purple Charles Jeffrey dress and black boots. She is standing on top of her blue and teal Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. The three-seater version retails at about €18,000, which is approximately ₹18 lakh. Behind her is a pair of two wooden shelves, decorated with books. There is also a large wooden desk, flanked by two classic Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh chairs. The right portion of the room is closed off by glass panels in black casing.

Sharing the magazine cover on Instagram, Sonam said that she was nervous about bringing the magazine into her house. “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces…,” she wrote.

Sonam shares her house in London with husband Anand Ahuja. Speaking about her life there, she recently told Vogue in an interview, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She added that she and Anand dress up even for home-cooked dinners and often debate what they should watch. “He likes to watch basketball and I want to watch The Queen’s Gambit,” she said.

In an Instagram post shared from London, she had written, “I miss India so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’.”

Sonam recently attended the wedding of her sister Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai. She was joined by Anand as well.