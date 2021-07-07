Rohit Roy on wife Manasi's reaction to him being confused for Sushmita Sen's boyfriend back in the day

Actor Rohit Roy recently shared an old television commercial that he shot with Sushmita Sen immediately after she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. The commercial led many to believe that Rohit was Sushmita's real-life boyfriend. The actor said in an interview that his wife, Manasi, was probably not very pleased about the confusion.

Rohit Roy said that he was prompted to share the old commercial after someone sent it to him, and it brought back old memories. He said that he also reached out to Fardeen Khan after a decade, and posted a memory about Abhishek Bachchan.





He told SpotboyE, "Someone sent me my ad with Sushmita and all memories came flooding back. She had just returned from her Miss Universe coronation and was the star while I had just started with Swaabhiman. That time, companies had pre-release market surveys and in that one question everyone asked was if I was her real boyfriend as I think I was very convincing. I am sure Manasi didn’t like it then and neither does she like it now, but fortunately for Manasi I wasn’t her boyfriend (laughs)."

Asked if he's still in touch with Sushmita Sen, Rohit said, "We met last two-and-a-half years, back but we keep in touch on calls and messages. If there is someone that I am still in solid touch with from my past work, it is my Swaabhiman family. We all address each other by our characters and I still call Anju Mahendru maa, and Deepak ji Chachu."

Rohit had shared screenshots from the ad on Instagram last month. He'd written in his caption, "My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps! The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was... Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss (I was a solid actor then, too)! Love u @sushmitasen47."