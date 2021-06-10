Step inside Sushmita Sen's earthy and cosy home; her love for arts is reflected in the interiors

Beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen regularly shares pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans glimpses of her house. A mother to two daughters--Renee and Alisah -- Sushmita is currently in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Sushmita's home in Versova, Mumbai is an earthy and cosy abode, and her love for the arts is reflected in the interiors of her house.

A crystal chandelier, a huge Buddha painting and indoor potted plants decorate the room. The wooden-floored room also features off-white leather couches with leather cushions and a low, wood coffee table decorated with trays and trinkets. The room also has a wooden piano, on which a black-and-gold Buddha figurine rests, along with framed family photographs.

Her dining room is decorated with wooden furniture, memorabilia and artworks. A wooden antique cabinet rests in one corner of the room. A chandelier with crystal stars hangs above the eight-seater dining table. A huge painting in black and white is also seen in the room. The area also doubles up as a playroom.

Sushmita Sen's dining room is decorated with wooden furniture, memorabilia and artworks.

The seating area, which speaks volumes of Sushmita's love for art, also acts as a dance studio for Renee. The area is dotted with photographs, sculptures, and paintings. An off-white couch takes the centre spot in the common area.

The seating area also acts as a dance studio for Renee.

Sushmita loves to stay fit and her bedroom doubles up as her gym. In one of her videos, the wooden panels embedded in the ceiling, which is part-slanted, can be seen. On one of the walls, a small bookshelf is seen stacked with books. She has an all-white bed topped with fluffy pillows. A lamp stands next to the bed on her nightstand. A cabinet also features in the room. In the room, she also has her workstation with an iMac on a wooden table.

Sushmita loves to stay fit and her bedroom doubles up as her workout studio.

A beautiful lamp stands next to the bed on her nightstand.

Here are some other spaces in the house:

Renee and Alisah enjoy themselves.

The family spending time together.

The trio with mehendi on their hands.

Late night celebrations in the house.

A view from the house.

Rohman and Alisah playing in the house.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai home has a stunning view of the sunset, see new pictures here

Sushmita made her acting comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya last year. During a live session, she said that she has shot most of the second season, adding that they are waiting for things to get better before they can resume filming.

Sushmita recently celebrated the 27th anniversary of her Miss Universe win. After winning the crown, she joined the Hindi film industry and featured in films such as Biwi No.1 (1999), Sirf Tum (1999), Filhaal... (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON