Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl says his celebrity status is unearned, credits fame to someone else's hard work

Model Rohman Shawl in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session said that he hasn't earned the right to be called a celebrity yet, and whatever fame he has is because someone else worked hard for it. Rohman was perhaps referring to his partner, actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen.

On Tuesday, he conducted an interactive session with his followers on Instagram. One person asked, "Do you enjoy being a celebrity, and how does it feel to not be able to walk freely on the roads?"

Rohman replied, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it! But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question." Rohman also revealed that he has been approached for acting offers, and even though it was never a part of the plan, he is considering taking them on.

In the same session, Rohman said that Sushmita's best qualities are her 'awareness' and just the fact that he thinks 'she's the best'. Sushmita in an interview spoke about how the two met after Rohman slid into her DMs on Instagram and she mistakenly responded.

She wrote, “Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world.” Rohman sent her another message, saying, “I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded.” Sushmita revealed that he initially invited her to watch him play football but they eventually decided to meet on a coffee date.

Rohman in response to rumours of a possible wedding said that he already feels that he is a part of Sushmita's family and like a father to her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

