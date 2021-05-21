Rohman Shawl calls Sushmita Sen 'best Miss Universe ever' as he marks 27 years of her win

Actor Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee celebrated 27 years of her being crowned Miss Universe. In 1994, Sushmita made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. On the occasion, Rohman took to his Instagram Stories and showered her with love.

He said, "27 years of glory Thank you (Sushmita) for bringing the crown home and thank you for inspiring us eversince #27years #Bestmissuniverseever."

Rohman Shawl's message for Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita's daughter Renee also took to her Instagram Stories and celebrated the memory. The post featured a framed picture of Sushmita's moment of victory, along with a note for her mother. Renee wrote, "27 years of creating HISTORY!!!!! Here's to celebrating you, always Maa," with a heart emoji.

Renee Sen celebrates 27 years since Sushmita Sen won Miss Universe.

In the last round of the beauty pageant, Sushmita was asked, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?” She answered, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman."

Sushmita had once revealed that she almost didn't make it to the Miss Universe beauty pageant because her passport was lost. Speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Sushmita revealed that there were talks to send Aishwarya Rai, who was the Miss India pageant’s runner-up. "It was given to Anupama Verma, then a very famous model and she was also a coordinator for events. She had my passport for a show in Bangladesh. She needed it for some ID proofing. So I very confidently told Miss India, ‘Don’t worry my passport is very safely with Anupama Verma’. She couldn’t find it," she recalled.

Her father then stepped in and approached the late union minister Rajesh Pilot for help. He said that Sushmita needs all the assistance as she is representing the country.

