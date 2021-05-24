Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Bua to be' Sushmita Sen congratulates Charu Asopa on pregnancy, says she'll be an 'amazing' mom
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are expecting their first baby.
'Bua to be' Sushmita Sen congratulates Charu Asopa on pregnancy, says she'll be an 'amazing' mom

  • After Charu Asopa took to Instagram and revealed that she is going to become a mother, her sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen, shared a picture of the pregnant actor and showered her with love.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST

Sushmita Sen has expressed her excitement at soon becoming an aunt. The actor's brother, Rajeev Sen, and her sister-in-law Charu Asopa recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. Sushmita shared a picture of Charu cradling her baby bump and wrote a note for the couple.

"I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!" she wrote on Instagram. "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!" she added.

"I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe." Taking to the comments section, her daughter Renee wrote, "It's no doubt that you're going to be the most amazing Bua."

Charu is currently in her hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. Speaking with SpotboyE, Charu revealed Sushmita is in constant touch with her. "She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby's health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby," she said, before adding, "My due date is around Sushmita didi's birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her," she said.

The television actor also revealed that Rajeev was 'was shockingly surprised' when she told him that she was pregnant, in the middle of the night. But he was 'really very happy after that.' The couple made calls to their family and friends to share the news with them.

