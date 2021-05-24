Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Charu Asopa says her due date is close to Sushmita Sen's birthday: 'I want my baby to be like her'
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together.
bollywood

Charu Asopa says her due date is close to Sushmita Sen's birthday: 'I want my baby to be like her'

  • Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together. Charu has revealed that she's due close to sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's birthday, which is in November.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Charu Asopa has revealed that her first child with Rajeev Sen is due around her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's birthday. The television actor had confirmed the news of her pregnancy last week with a post on Instagram.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Charu revealed said that although she's currently in her hometown, Bikaner, Sushmita is in constant touch. She added that Sushmita is excited about the baby's arrival and even helped her connect with a doctor in Mumbai.

"She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby's health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby. She only recommended a doctor when I was in Mumbai. Now that I am Bikaner, I keep consulting that doctor as well while I am showing myself to doctors here. My due date is around Sushmita didi's birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her," she said.

Charu also confessed she feared becoming pregnant during the pandemic. "Honestly, I was scared of being pregnant in this pandemic because my doctor had clearly told me that if I contract the virus in the first trimester we won't be able to treat you. So, you have to be very very careful. I wasn't keeping well so my immunity was also weak and recovering with low immunity becomes extremely difficult. In the second and third trimester still there is a scope of treatment," she said.

Also read: Rajeev Sen excited to become a father as wife Charu Asopa announces pregnancy: 'Feels like a dream'

Rajeev and Charu married in 2019 but the wedding was followed by speculations of their separation. She had also accused him of abandoning her during the lockdown. But in September 2020, the couple appeared to have reconciled. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
charu asopa rajeev sen sushmita sen + 1 more

Related Stories

Actor Charu Asopa Sen announced that she is expecting, on Friday.
Actor Charu Asopa Sen announced that she is expecting, on Friday.
tv

Charu Asopa Sen announces pregnancy: I’m taking extra care, as going to the hospital even for normal check-up is very scary amid the pandemic

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen and wife, actor Charu Asopa Sen took to social media to share the happy news that they are expecting their first child. Charu talks to us about the experience so far since she got to know about her pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen, the younger brother of Sushmita Sen.
Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen, the younger brother of Sushmita Sen.
bollywood

Renee excited to be ‘elder sister again’ as aunt Charu announces pregnancy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
  • Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is over the moon as Charu Asopa announced the news of her pregnancy. Charu is married to Sushmita’s younger brother Rajeev Sen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.