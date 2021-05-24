Charu Asopa says her due date is close to Sushmita Sen's birthday: 'I want my baby to be like her'

Charu Asopa has revealed that her first child with Rajeev Sen is due around her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's birthday. The television actor had confirmed the news of her pregnancy last week with a post on Instagram.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Charu revealed said that although she's currently in her hometown, Bikaner, Sushmita is in constant touch. She added that Sushmita is excited about the baby's arrival and even helped her connect with a doctor in Mumbai.

"She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby's health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby. She only recommended a doctor when I was in Mumbai. Now that I am Bikaner, I keep consulting that doctor as well while I am showing myself to doctors here. My due date is around Sushmita didi's birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her," she said.

Charu also confessed she feared becoming pregnant during the pandemic. "Honestly, I was scared of being pregnant in this pandemic because my doctor had clearly told me that if I contract the virus in the first trimester we won't be able to treat you. So, you have to be very very careful. I wasn't keeping well so my immunity was also weak and recovering with low immunity becomes extremely difficult. In the second and third trimester still there is a scope of treatment," she said.

Rajeev and Charu married in 2019 but the wedding was followed by speculations of their separation. She had also accused him of abandoning her during the lockdown. But in September 2020, the couple appeared to have reconciled. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

