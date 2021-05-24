Rajeev Sen excited to become a father as wife Charu Asopa announces pregnancy: 'Feels like a dream'

Actor Rajeev Sen is excited to become a father soon. His wife, actor Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy last week through an Instagram post.

Rajeev has said that he cannot believe how he will be a father in just a few months. He also mentioned that while Charu is with her mother in Bikaner, he is in Mumbai and hopes to meet her soon after the lockdown is lifted.





Speaking to a leading daily, he said, "I am absolutely thrilled and so excited. I still cannot believe the fact that we are going to become parents. It feels like a dream. But it is a dream that has come true. Initially, when I heard the news, I could not believe that I will become a father in a few months."

"Charu is with her family in Bikaner as she needs a lot of care and the right kind of food for herself and our baby. She is very close to her mother, who is taking great care of her. I am hoping to join them soon after the pandemic situation improves. We are both looking forward to a new innings in our lives,” he added.

Charu announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing a photo of cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "GRATEFUL. THANKFUL. BLESSED." Talking about how she came to know that she was pregnant, she said in an HT interview, “I remember I was shivering in the bathroom, and couldn’t even come outside for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express. It was late at night, we didn’t know if we should tell the family then or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30am, I wish I’d have recorded their expressions. They all were so happy.”

Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen. He and Charu experienced a rough patch in their relationship last year when she accused him of leaving her alone in Mumbai during the lockdown and said that he 'doubted' her. They made up soon after.

