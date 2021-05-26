Sushmita Sen: 'Even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt'

Actor Sushmita Sen has written a long note about her the "big blunders" she continues to make, even at the age of 45, and what she has learned over years. She also posted a new picture of herself alongside the note.

She wrote, "#theknowingsmile You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!"

She added, "What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!!"

Earlier this week, Sushmita had expressed her excitement about being a "bua" soon, announcing that brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are expecting their first child soon. Sushmita shared a picture of Charu and wrote, "I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood."

"They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe."





Sushmita made her acting comeback with the crime drama web series Aarya last year. The show got her several awards, including 'Best Actor in a Drama Series' at Filmfare, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award.

Also read: While Geeta Basra feels pregnant women should not risk vaccination, experts say it’s safe

Currently, she is shooting for Season 2 of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is the official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON