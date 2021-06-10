Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai home has a stunning view of the sunset, see new pictures here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a series of pictures as she gave a glimpse of the sunset view from her home. Taking to Instagram, she dropped pictures in which she is seen enjoying the sunset against the Mumbai skyline with her friends. She didn't caption the photos but dropped a heart emoji sharing the post.

In the first candid picture, Janhvi is seen with her back towards the camera as she stands on her balcony. The second picture shows a bright blue sky and buildings. Janhvi is seen having a conversation and laughing with her friends on the balcony in the last two pictures.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped heart, heart eye and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Beauty queen." Another said, "so beautiful" while a third commented, "beautiful nature with beautiful girl".

Recently, Janhvi had dropped a video montage on Instagram consisting of her cherished memories from what appeared to be her trips. The actor travelled to the US and the Maldives this year. In the clip, she was seen dancing, riding pillion on a bike, goofing around with friends and posing for a photo shoot. The Girl From Ipanema by Frank Sinatra played in background. Janhvi captioned the post, "Throw wayy Frank Sinatra is a forever mood".

She was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, had a compromised release in theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

Earlier this year, she had wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. She was set to shoot for Dostana 2 but Dharma Productions announced that it is recasting the project.

