Janhvi Kapoor dances, goes on a bike ride and goofs around in a montage of her travel memories, watch

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video montage featuring a few cherished memories from what appears to be her recent trips. The actor had travelled to a few locations this year, including a trip to the Maldives.

The video comprised numerous short clips. In one clip, she was seen breaking into an impromptu dance session with a few professional dancers. In another, she was seen seated on the pillion seat of a bike and waved at the cameras. She appeared to be at a local marketplace. She was also seen goofing around with her friends when she suddenly seemed to have had a lower back spasm. A few clips also featured the actor during a photoshoot.

She shared the video in an Instagram Reel format with Frank Sinatra's The Girl From Ipanema playing in the background. Janhvi shared the video with the caption, "Throw wayy Frank Sinatra is a forever mood".

Fans took to the comments section and showered the star with love. A fan commented, "damn cute." Another said, "Your looks osm mam." A third comment read, "Beautiful Queen." A fourth added, "looking so natural."

Throughout the summer, Janhvi was sharing pictures and videos from her trip with her team. The actor was seen dancing and posing under the sun. However, Janhvi was among the many stars who were heavily criticised for posting pictures from their vacations while India grappled with the severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following this, Janhvi maintained a low profile on social media. She was seen stepping out a handful of times, accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor. The siblings were often photographed cycling together.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which had a compromised release in theatres owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, she also wrapped the filming of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi was set to shoot Dostana 2. However, Dharma Productions announced that they were recasting the project.

