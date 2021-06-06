Janhvi Kapoor posts new pics: 'May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share new and candid pictures of hers in the midst of green foliage. She also had a message to share on World Environment Day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share.” The pictures showed Janhvi, in a bright orange short dress, posing by plants, possibly at her home.

Janhvi was one among many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to share messages on the restoration of nature's balance, caring for her and protecting Mother Nature. Other stars included Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon.

Through the recent lockdown, Janhvi has maintained a low profile. However, every now and then, she did make news. On two occasions in the recent past, she stepped out of her Mumbai home to cycle around her area. She and her sister Khushi Kapoor were spotted by paparazzi and, on one occasion, they came rather close. Videos of them cycles have landed on interview too.

Janhvi has also taken to painting. Sharing pictures of her artworks and one picture of her hard at work, she had written: "Can I call myself a painter yet?"

In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus, celebrities had come in for heavy criticism for posting pictures from exotic holidays in places like the Maldives and Goa when the nation was going through a crisis. Janhvi was among the many celebs who had visited the Maldives during that period.

On the work front, Janhvi saw the release of her film Roohi in March this year. However, the film under performed as theaters were closed down due to the second wave of coronavirus in India. She has also completed the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry.

