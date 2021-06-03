Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photographer asks Janhvi Kapoor to look at camera, she says 'mujhe nai dekhna' in quirky BTS video
By HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Thursday, shared a behind the scenes video from one of her shoots. Taking to Instagram, she posted the throwback video clip in which she is seen posing for the camera, goofing around as well as showing her moves to the Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi song from Pakeezah (1972). Though she didn't give a caption to the video, she posted it with an emoji followed by "#throwback".

As the video starts, Janhvi is seen wearing a peach coloured lehenga as she looks away from the camera. When a person behind the lens asks her to 'look at the camera', she replies, "Mujhe nahi dekhna (I don't want to look)".

Janhvi is then seen in a yellow sharara as she lifts the veil from her face and dances. She sticks her tongue out, looking at the camera. Janhvi is also seen wearing a white lehenga as she poses with a smile. The video ends with the camera zooming in on Janhvi as she dances to Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi.

Reacting to the post, her fans poured love by dropping a bunch of heart, heart-eye and fire emojis. They also complimented her with comments like "awesome", "so pretty", "beautiful", "amazing" and "so pretty" among others.

Janhvi has been giving her fans glimpses into her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She has been posting pictures from her photoshoots as well. In April, Janhvi had posted her pictures in a bridal attire for a magazine. However, she had clarified, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

Fans saw Janhvi recently in the horror-comedy Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It became the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity nationwide after last year's lockdown.

In March, she completed the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. She was set to return to the sets of Dostana 2. However, Dharma Productions announced that they are recasting the movie. Earlier, the movie also featured actor Kartik Aaryan.

