'You'll become Anil Kapoor one day': Arjun Kapoor gets a life lesson from his uncle in new ad

Actor Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor are seen together in a new ad. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the video in which he is seen cooking a dish in the kitchen as Anil impatiently asks if he is done with it.

As Arjun says that he doesn't take as much time as Anil does, the latter says he has been preparing the dish for two hours and added, "Itna passion acting mein dikhayega na toh ek din Anil Kapoor zarur ban jayega (If he shows as much passion in acting then one day he will definitely become Anil Kapoor)."

Anil then steps inside the kitchen and after tasting the dish he looks at Arjun and says, "Tu chef ban ja, better rahega (It's better you become a chef)." The two came together to endorse a food brand.

Arjun captioned the video, "When it comes to making a meal for the people you love, have nakhras… because just like chachu @anilskapoor, they deserve the best! I have nakhras about my chicken, just like @licious_foods does. #licious #ForTheLoveOfMeat." Arjun is the son of Boney Kapoor, Anil's brother.

Speaking on the ad Arjun had issued a statement, "We are uniting for the second time after our last success Mubarakan and we are hoping that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship that I share with my uncle, Anil Kapoor!” Arjun and Anil were seen together in the 2017 film Mubarakan.

On their real-life camaraderie, Arjun added, “We are more friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other’s leg. This ad captures our real-life banter and that’s what will make it relatable and extremely funny.”

“We are a tag team of entertainment, I hope people enjoy us again and filmmakers maybe should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold," Arjun also added.

Arjun was last seen in Sardar ka Grandson, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Previous to that, fans saw him in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Also Read: Bobby Deol shares throwback picture with father Dharmendra and wife Tanya Deol. See here

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's comedy-thriller AK Vs AK on Netflix, also featuring his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ANIMAL along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON