Bobby Deol with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol.
Bobby Deol shares throwback picture with father Dharmendra and wife Tanya Deol. See here

  • Bobby Deol has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Actor Bobby Deol on Thursday shared a throwback black-and-white picture with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol. Taking to Instagram, he dropped the photo in which the trio is seen smiling for the camera. Without writing a caption, he shared it with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, celebs including Rajesh Khattar, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumar and Sachin Shroff, poured love.

Fans also reacted to the picture, taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Very good and great love you sir." Another said, "Wow..what a beautiful picture..thanks to Bobby sir for this beautiful pic...lots of love." A third commented, "Great photo @aapkadharam God Bless Always Deol Family."

In January this year, Bobby had shared a picture on Instagram with Dharmendra and elder brother Sunny Deol. He had captioned it, "Festivals are extra special jab saath hon Apne (Festivals are extra special with near ones)." Bobby is the younger son of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

Recently, on his 25th wedding anniversary, Bobby had written a special note for Tanya. Sharing a bunch of their pictures together, he had captioned the video, "My heart,my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary." The couple has two kids -- Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. He then went on to star in films like Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Kareeb (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz (2002) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), among others.

Also Read: Kirron Kher, undergoing cancer treatment, makes an appearance in son Sikandar Kher’s video. Watch

Bobby made a comeback to mainstream movies, after several years, with projects like Race 3 and Housefull 4. Fans saw him in the cop drama Class of 83 and the web series Aashram last year. He has Netflix's Penthouse, Love Hostel and Animal in the pipeline.

