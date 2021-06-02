Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video
Dharmendra shared a video from his farmhouse outside Mumbai.
Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video

  • Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a glimpse at the peaceful morning he was enjoying at his farmhouse.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a new video from his farmhouse on Wednesday. The video gave a short tour of the property and the gardens and showed a happy Dharmendra massaging his head with almond oil.

"Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning I am doing it regularly," he wrote in a tweet. In the video, large bushes of bougainvillea can be seen with golden hues of the sun rising from behind distant hills. The moon can also be seen in the sky and a short glimpse of the farmhouse is also shown. The verandah is full of colourful flowers and plants, with a seating area near the door.

Dharmendra's fans also wished him a good morning. "Good morning my LORD DHARAM SIR Thanks For Sharing this Lovely video of yours. Keep sharing this kind of lovely videos with us.. LOVE YOU VERY VERY MUCH. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF," wrote one. "Good morning sir, aapne to farmhouse bahut sundar bana diya hai, bahut achha nazara hai, bilkul alag shanti bhara mahaul , butterfly or ye birds ki aawaz, adbhut (You made a really pretty farmhouse. Such beautiful views with peaceful atmosphere and sounds of birds and butterflies. Wonderful)," wrote another.

Dharmendra's farm is in Lonavala near Mumbai. While his family--wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Ahana and Esha--stay in the city, he prefers to be at the farmhouse.

He often shares pictures and videos from there. He recently shared a video of himself playing with a tiny calf and another of him visiting the workers on his farm and telling them 'I love you'. He also made a few appearances on dance and singing reality shows.

