Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's allegations of extramarital affair, calls it 'baseless'

Actor Karan Mehra has reacted after his wife Nisha Rawal accused him of having an extramarital affair.
  Actor Karan Mehra has called allegations of extramarital affair against him 'baseless'. Karan was arrested on Monday after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a police complaint against him.
Actor Karan Mehra has reacted to allegations of an affair, made by his wife Nisha Rawal. Karan was arrested on Monday and later released on bail after Nisha filed a police complaint against him over allegations of physical assault.

In an interview, Nisha had said that Karan was having an extramarital affair, which she learned about a 'couple of months ago'. She added that she confronted him about it after discovering his text messages.

Speaking with a leading daily, Karan denied the accusations. “All these allegations are bound to come up and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I haven’t cheated on her and I am not having an extramarital affair," he said.

While Nisha alleges that Karan used to hit her and did not care for their son, he says that she has a 'violent streak' and was demanding a large sum for her alimony. Nisha said, "It’s about my child and me. I got to know about his affair, repeated abuses... I ignored it, because I wanted to keep the marriage intact and I was also worried about his image of Naitik... goody-two-shoes." Karan played the character of Naitik for years on popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor reveals he got into a fight for Sonam Kapoor: 'I went back home with a black eye'

Karan, meanwhile, has said that he did not physically assault Nisha on Tuesday night. He said that she herself hit her head against a wall and threatened to 'ruin' him. "Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life', spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’. Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives, have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore," he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

