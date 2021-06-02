Arjun Kapoor reveals he got into a fight for Sonam Kapoor: 'I went back home with a black eye'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he got into a fight during his school days because of his cousin Sonam Kapoor. Recalling that they were in the same school and both loved basketball, he said that an incident took place when Sonam was playing. He said that though he has always been a non-violent person, he got angry and abused the boy who had 'behaved badly' with Sonam.

Arjun and Sonam are first cousins. While Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor, Sonam is the daughter of Boney’s brother, actor Anil Kapoor.

In a conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun said, "Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.' I asked, 'Who's this boy?' I am not a violent person at all. Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me."

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also spoke about how he got punched and was also suspended from school. "He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy for Sonam). I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, 'you take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can't do this'," he added.

Also Read | Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it'

Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson which also features Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Soni Razdan. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON