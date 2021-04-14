When Hema Malini talked of her relationship with Dharmendra's sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Actor Hema Malini's personal life has been of interest to her many fans. While much has been said about her marriage to Dharmendra, she had herself spoken about her relationship with her stepsons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Hema had described it as 'cordial'.

When Dharmendra married Hema in 1980, he was already a married man with four children - sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.





Couple of years back, speaking to media, at the time of the launch of her authorised biography, Hema had elaborated on the subject and spoken about an incident involving Sunny: "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches (and removing of the stitches) that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having.”

Hema and Dharmendra married after dating each other for many years. Her father had been against the match from the beginning. In her biography, she had narrated an incident when she almost married Jeetendra. She had mentioned how the two families had secretly flown down to Chennai for their wedding. A local daily got to know of the development and published the news as a scoop. On getting to know of it, a slightly inebriated Dharmendra, accompanied by Jeetendra's then-girlfriend Shobha, reached Chennai to stop the wedding from taking place.

Hema had once revealed how after their marriage, she did not get to spend much time with Dharmendra. Speaking to Spotboye, she had said: “I don’t think I want to change anything. I didn’t get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that’s okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)…Why are you late?... I don’t squander my time with my loved ones complaining.”

Dharmendra spends much of his time at his farmhouse, close to Mumbai, while his families live in Mumbai.

