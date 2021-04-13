IND USA
Kangana Ranaut wanted her home to remind her of her great grandmother's ancestral house, she had said once.
Kangana Ranaut wanted her home to remind her of her great grandmother's ancestral house, she had said once.
Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, a nod to her Himachali roots. See pics

  • Kangana Ranaut maintains two homes - one in Manali, her hometown, and another in Mumbai. Take a look at her Mumbai apartment here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut maintains a 5 BHK flat in Mumbai, and a European-style mansion in her home town, Manali. Earlier this year, she had hosted a party for her Tejas team, giving a fans a good look at her flat.

With its woolen flooring, slate tiles, large windows and spacious interiors, the place is a constant reminder of her roots in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana had once revealed. The furniture is largely in white and black monochromatic tones.

Dining area at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home.
Speaking to Architectural Digest, she had said how she wanted her house to reflect her great grandmother's home. It has a rustic feel with tactile walls and wooden-beamed ceiling like “in my great grandmother's ancestral house”, she had said.

Airy and sunlit, her Mumbai home reflects her roots.
Kangana had also shared a glimpse of her closet, displaying the interiors done in white. She had also displayed her large collection of shoes.

Kangana has been shooting for Tejas, her action drama, in which she will be seen playing an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. Her film Thalaivi, which was to release in April this year, has been postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 hitting India.


The makers of the film had issued a statement, which said: "We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise on Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi."

Kangana has also been busy with another project, Dhaakad. Earlier this year, posters of the film had been shared online. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.


Kangana Ranaut shared her pictures on Twitter,
