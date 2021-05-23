Anil Kapoor shares pic from Sunday workout, Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty call him an 'inspiration'

Actor Anil Kapoor, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his workout routine. The actor shared a candid post-workout picture, which showed his ripped physique.

"Lockdown is compulsory What you do with it is optional," Anil Kapoor captioned the post.





The 65-year-old's bulked-up frame left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra impressed. In the comments box, Neena wrote: "You are an inspiration." Shilpa called him an "#Inspiration."

Also read: Pak actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, known for her role in Churails, welcomes baby boy

Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in prominent roles.

Anil will also be working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.





ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON