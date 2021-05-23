Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Pak actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, known for her role in Churails, welcomes baby boy
Yasra Rizvi's web series Churails was a ZEE5 series.
Yasra Rizvi's web series Churails was a ZEE5 series.
web series

Pak actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, known for her role in Churails, welcomes baby boy

Pakistani actor-writer Yasra Rizvi starred in a web series called Churails, where she played a wedding planner with an alcohol addiction problem.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Pakistani actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, best known for the popular web series Churails on Sunday announced that she and her husband, aspiring producer Abdul Hadi have welcomed their first child together.

Yasra, who gave birth to their son on Saturday, took to Instagram to share the news. "Ibn e Adam. You my love are the son of Adam.. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose.. rest is just detail.. have a great life!" the actor captioned her photo with the newborn.

Also read: Release of major Bengali films including Soumitra Chatterjee biopic postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic

In Churails, Yasra played Jugnu Chaudhry, a wedding planner with alcohol addiction. The ZEE5 series narrates the story of four self-proclaimed 'churails' (witches), who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands among the city's elite.

Upon its release last year, the show became an instant hit with audiences in both Pakistan and India, while also garnering critical acclaim.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
web series pakistan

Related Stories

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen next in Om: The Battle Within.
Sanjana Sanghi will be seen next in Om: The Battle Within.
bollywood

Sanjana says her love life is ‘sad’ right now but she is ‘always open to love’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi said that she is not currently in a relationship but is ‘always open to love’. She also revealed the type of people she is attracted to.
READ FULL STORY
Mandira Bedi shared a collage after getting her second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Mandira Bedi shared a collage after getting her second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
bollywood

Mandira Bedi receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Mandira Bedi shared a collage showing her two jab sessions. The actor and host joins a long list of Bollywood actors who have received their Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.