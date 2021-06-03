Arjun Kapoor says he has been trolled ‘just for being alive’: ‘Should I feel sorry for who I am?’

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is no stranger to being trolled, said that while he has the ability to take a joke, sometimes people cross the line and get personal. He talked about getting hate not only for his appearance and surname, but also ‘just for being alive’.

Recently, Arjun was seen in the Netflix drama Sardar Ka Grandson. He is now being praised for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has picked up on OTT after a compromised theatrical release, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, earlier this year.

Talking about trolls making personal attacks, Arjun told Pinkvilla, “Imagine what you put our families through, would you write rubbish for the sake of fun and there are people who write really nasty things specially about women and I have read that. I’m still a guy and I have faced flak for just my physicality and just for being alive and even being somebody’s son.” The actor is the son of producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor.

“Main kya karun apni shakal badal dun, apna naam badal dun (what should I do, should I change my name and appearance), should I feel sorry for who I am? We get taken for granted for more and that’s so sad and unfortunate but I hope it improves,” he added.





Arjun, who worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, is set to star alongside Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham -- the lead actors of films he once assisted on. He will work with Saif in Bhoot Police, which he described as a ‘brotherhood adventure’ in the garb of a horror-comedy, and with John in Ek Villain Returns.

Bhoot Police is scheduled to release on September 10. Ek Villain Returns, which also features Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

