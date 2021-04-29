Arjun Kapoor says he ‘looked at food for comfort’ when his parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie got divorced

Actor Arjun Kapoor, during an episode of celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food, talked about seeking solace in food when his parents, producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, got divorced in 1996. He said that he started eating a lot, to a point where he developed health issues and weighed 150 kgs at the age of 16.

“When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally, so I started eating, and then I really enjoyed eating,” he said, adding that the fast-food culture came to India around that time, which made him ‘keep eating’.

“It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you, she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid. They give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khane ki, theek hai (that this is the age to eat, so it is okay). It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16,” he said.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he had suicidal thoughts after actor’s death: ‘I still struggle with it a lot’

Arjun said that he loved rice and sweets, but he quit both for two years. “I literally, one Diwali, ate biryani and I had a tub of ice cream and then I said, ‘Bas (that’s it)’.”

Before making his debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, Arjun lost over 50 kgs. He was last seen on the big screen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which got a theatrical release last month but underperformed at the box office owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be seen next in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. It will be out on May 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

arjun kapoor Topics