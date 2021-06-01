Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor recalls mom Sridevi told her to 'never depend on anyone'
Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls mom Sridevi told her to 'never depend on anyone'

  • Janhvi Kapoor has said that powerful women around her inspire her. She also recalled her mother Sridevi's advice.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that she is inspired by powerful women, because they don’t depend on anyone for anything. She said that her mother, the late actor Sridevi, advised her to 'make (her) own identity'.

Sridevi died in February 2018, just a few months before the release of Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak. Sridevi could not watch the finished movie but filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced it, had shown her snippets of her daughter's work.

In an interview with Elle India, Janhvi was asked whom she is inspired by. She said, "Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity'."

She also spoke about the personal loss that she suffered ahead of Dhadak. "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether," she said.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first major Hindi film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity.

Also Read: Adil Hussain asked Radhika Apte this question before filming Parched's bold scene, shares his wife's reaction

In March, she wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She was to return to the sets of Dostana 2 but the film has hit a hurdle as Dharma Productions announced that they are recasting the movie. Previously, the film also starred Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics janhvi kapoor bollywood janhvi kapoor photo shoot janhvi kapoor dhadak janhvi kapoor instagram janhvi kapoor sridevi sridevi + 6 more

Related Stories

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra in happier times.
Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra in happier times.
tv

Karan Mehra says wife Nisha spat on him, staged injury to teach him a lesson

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:41 PM IST
TV actor Karan Mehra spills the beans on the fight with his wife, Nisha Rawal, last night that led to his arrest. He claims she is bipolar, violent and wanted more money than he could give after their divorce.
READ FULL STORY
Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan and brother Sajid Khan remember the music composer on his first death anniversary.
Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan and brother Sajid Khan remember the music composer on his first death anniversary.
music

On Wajid's 1st death anniversary, Sajid and Kamalrukh Khan remember the composer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • On Wajid Khan's first death anniversary, his wife Kamalrukh Khan shared several photos of the music composer while his brother, Sajid Khan shared a happy throwback video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.