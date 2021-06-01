Janhvi Kapoor recalls mom Sridevi told her to 'never depend on anyone'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that she is inspired by powerful women, because they don’t depend on anyone for anything. She said that her mother, the late actor Sridevi, advised her to 'make (her) own identity'.

Sridevi died in February 2018, just a few months before the release of Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak. Sridevi could not watch the finished movie but filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced it, had shown her snippets of her daughter's work.

In an interview with Elle India, Janhvi was asked whom she is inspired by. She said, "Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity'."

She also spoke about the personal loss that she suffered ahead of Dhadak. "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether," she said.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first major Hindi film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity.

In March, she wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She was to return to the sets of Dostana 2 but the film has hit a hurdle as Dharma Productions announced that they are recasting the movie. Previously, the film also starred Kartik Aaryan.

