Adil Hussain asked Radhika Apte this question before filming Parched's bold scene, shares his wife's reaction

  Adil Hussain opened up about filming the bold scene in Parched with Radhika Apte. The actor recalled asking Radhika a question and revealed his wife's reaction to the scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021

Actors Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain appeared in an intimate scene in the film Parched. Adil has now revealed that before filming the scene, him and Radhika exchanged a few words.

Radhika played a sex worker in the 2016 film, directed by Leena Yadav. Adil told a leading daily, "I asked her 'What about your boyfriend'? She said that she was married. She then asked 'What about your wife?'. I said, 'No problems'."

He added that he discussed the scene with his wife as well and she had no issues with it. "She said she hopes that I do it well. My wife respects my profession and she has complete faith in my sensibilities. We know each other from our early days in theatre and she knows why I am an actor," he said, talking about her reaction.

Last month, Radhika opened up about working in Parched. Speaking with Grazia magazine, Radhika said, "I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face."

Also read: Radhika Apte: The pandemic has made me realise that this industry is not be-all and end-all

She also opened up about a leak of private photos that many thought featured her. She was shooting for Clean Shaven at the time and was trolled badly which affected her. "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide,'” she said.

