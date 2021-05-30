Khushi Kapoor poses for at-home photoshoot with bestie Anjini Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor turns painter

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, shared a new picture with her best friend, Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of actor Varun Dhawan. Khushi and Anjini wore near-identical outfits -- strappy bodysuits and track pants. They also struck similar poses.

However, while Khushi’s bodysuit was black, Anjini wore a red one. “Same same but different,” Khushi captioned her Instagram post. The photo was taken in her bedroom.





Meanwhile, Khushi’s elder sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, decided to channel her artistic side in her new Instagram post. The first image shared by her was a shot of her back as she painted on a canvas. The second picture featured her artwork on display. “Can I call myself a painter yet?” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Varun Sharma, who worked with Janhvi in Roohi, commented on the post, “Woooohhh. Which one are you Gifting me??”





In the last few days, Janhvi and Khushi have been captured cycling on the streets of Mumbai, to keep themselves fit. In a video that surfaced online earlier this month, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not block their way as it is ‘dangerous’. Khushi, meanwhile, appealed to a photographer, saying, “Sir, raasta please de do (please make way for me).”

Also read | Arjun Kapoor says 'a fake wall' was built between audience and industry; Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar broke it

Earlier this year, Janhvi was seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, which got a compromised theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

Like Janhvi, Khushi wants to become an actor. Boney, in an interview earlier this year, said that he would not launch her in one of his productions as he might become ‘indulgent’. He told a leading daily, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON