Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor stepped out with their cycles in Mumbai.
'It's dangerous': Janhvi Kapoor advises paparazzo as he films her and Khushi Kapoor cycling, watch

  • Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have turned towards cycling to stay fit during the lockdown. However, they were surrounded by a pool of paparazzi during their recent cycling session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen wading through paparazzi as they attempted to cycle near their Mumbai residence. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the two sisters were seen on their cycles with a friend in tow.

As Janhvi and Khushi made their way back into their housing complex, paparazzi were seen blocking their way with their cameras. While one was riding right in front of Janhvi, another was seen standing not too far away from the sisters. As Janhvi closed in on the cameraman in front of her, she was heard saying, "It's dangerous." She is also heard saying, "Aise please mat... (Don't do this)."

Khushi, on the other hand, was seen requesting a member from the paparazzi group to give her way. "Sir, raasta please de do," she said before she entered the complex. The sisters stood inside the premises and interacted with their friend, looking back at the paparazzi. Janhvi soon took off on her cycle within the complex while Khushi stayed back to talk to the friend.

Khushi recently returned from the US, where she is pursuing her studies, and has been spotted stepping out frequently. She and Janhvi have turned towards cycling to keep themselves fit. She has also been photographed taking her dog on walks. During one of her recent walks, paparazzi got a closer look at her phone lock screen wallpaper. In the wallpaper, a young Khushi poses with her mother, Sridevi.

Also Read: When Karan Johar teased Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal's name: 'Inke ghar mein sab Kaushal Mangal hai'

Janhvi, on the other hand, has been indoors since her Maldives vacation came to an end. The actor visited the island before the lockdown and frequently shared pictures from the trip. Prior to that, Janhvi had joined Khushi in the US where they were seen spending time in Los Angeles and New York.

Earlier this year, she was seen in the horror-comedy movie Roohi. Janhvi also wrapped the filming of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry.

