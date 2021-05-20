Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Karan Johar teased Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal's name: 'Inke ghar mein sab Kaushal Mangal hai'
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating.
When Karan Johar teased Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal's name: 'Inke ghar mein sab Kaushal Mangal hai'

Karan Johar was once seen teasing Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal's name. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While the couple hasn't addressed the rumours yet, Karan Johar was once seen teasing Katrina with the actor's name.

Before the pandemic delayed the release of Sooryavanshi, the team of the cop-movie was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie. Akshay Kumar and Katrina were joined by director Rohit Shetty and Karan in the episode.

During their chat, Kapil asked Karan about the rumour that the producer got so scared during the shoot of the horror movie of Bhoot that he would cling to Vicky. Karan turned towards Katrina and instantly apologised to her. A confused Akshay asked Karan about his apology to Katrina. Karan joked, "Dekhiye inke ghar mein sab Kaushal Mangal hai."

In another episode of the comedy show, Vicky had clarified the rumours regarding Karan getting scared on the sets of Bhoot. He told Kapil, "Yes, he would get scared during the shoot of the movie but he was so scared that he wouldn't come to the sets."

Although Vicky and Katrina have not been spotted together in the last few months, they were seen attending a gathering at Karan's house in December 2020. Katrina and Vicky came and left separately.

Later that month, Katrina hosted a Christmas party at her residence with Vicky attending it. Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Kabir Khan, and actors Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were also present at the party.

Also Read: When a teen Ranbir Kapoor was part of Aishwarya Rai, Rishi Kapoor's event for Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Watch

Vicky and Katrina recovered from Covid-19 recently. On April 5, Vicky took to Instagram and confirmed his diagnosis. A day later, on April 6, Katrina also revealed she was diagnosed with Covid-19. While Vicky recovered on April 16, Katrina recovered on April 17.

