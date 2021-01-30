IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

Actor Katrina Kaif is in the mood for some fun with friends. This Saturday night, she is chilling with a few friends, figuring out inventive ways to tie one's hair.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST

We have rarely seen Katrina Kaif in such a crazy mood. On Saturday, Katrina shared the happiest video on Instagram and it showed her having a tonne of fun with her friends.

The video shows Katrina, chilling with some friends, experimenting with new hairstyles. She is wearing a grey tank top, with her deep tan lines visible on her back, and denim bottoms. The actor stoops down, holds her hair in her hands, snaps a rubber band on it and pulls her head back up. Katrina is seen laughing hard after realising the state of her hair.

Posting the video, Katrina wrote, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir." Sairah is the daughter of filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Mini Mathur.


Katrina's fans found the video cute. "That's so cute Yaar awwwwww moment," wrote one. "My cute baby," wrote another.

Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit on Saturday morning. Before entering the airport, she waved to the paparazzi and even smiled from underneath her mask.

Mini, too, shared pictures from a house party. They featured actor Sunny Kaushal, who is actor Vicky Kaushal's younger brother. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating. They reportedly were on a New Years' holiday together with their siblings in Alibaug. While Katrina brought along sister Isabelle, Vicky was joined by Sunny.

Sunny Kaushals photo shared by Mini.
Sunny Kaushals photo shared by Mini.


Also read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will start their new married life in this beautiful home. Watch video

A picture shared by Katrina recently went viral. She took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a photo of herself, resting her head on another person's chest. Her fans figured out that Vicky owns a T-shirt much similar to the one worn by the person in the photo.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. She is currently working on Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and in a standalone superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Her film Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
bollywood

Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Zareen Khan has opened up about her comparison to fellow actor Katrina Kaif and has claimed it destroyed her career as no one wants to work with a duplicate.
READ FULL STORY
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif is in the mood for some fun with friends. This Saturday night, she is chilling with a few friends, figuring out inventive ways to tie one's hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
bollywood

Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
bollywood

Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The actor, who has four films lined up in 2021, says OTT has no monopoly and the viewership for actors and superstars is the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
bollywood

Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has revealed her conversation with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Actor Darshan Kumaar says he has always been very particular about the kind of projects he takes up whether it’s on TV, web or in films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
bollywood

Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Twitter which shows a fan of hers singing a song in her praise. The singer calls her a sherni (lioness) who will be awarded the Padma Bhushan one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
bollywood

Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Zareen Khan has opened up about her comparison to fellow actor Katrina Kaif and has claimed it destroyed her career as no one wants to work with a duplicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
bollywood

SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing videos from the shoot locations of his upcoming film Pathan in Dubai. Videos show actors and stunt crew filming high octane action scenes on top of cars and trucks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Sussanne Khan shared a video of her working on decorating an elaborate chandelier and praising her for her creativity was her former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
bollywood

Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, the eldest grandchild of actor Amitabh Bachchan had to face some rude comments on social media recently. Sh has been working in the NGO space for a while and when she revealed her latest project, she got some unkind reactions too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that he had once supported Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal but now considers them to be mistakes. Much like his experience of making the 2017 film Simran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
bollywood

Janhvi cheers as Shanaya makes Instagram account public

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor had nice things to say about cousin Shanaya Kapoor as the latter made her Instagram account public. She even praised her sister Khushi Kapoor's Instagram skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has shared a post featuring her and her mother-in-law. She revealed the two were gossiping about Raj Kundra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
bollywood

Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him 'an amazing friend'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared a bunch of pictures with her co-star Darsheel Safary and called him her 'friend'. The two are reportedly working on a short film called Dramayama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP