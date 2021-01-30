Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will start their new married life in this beautiful home. Watch video

IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal got married earlier this week. The childhood sweethearts have known each other since Class 6 and had been dating since many years.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular radio show What Women Want, Varun had talked about his marriage plans with Natasha and how he had even considered being in a live-in relationship with her, after he bought his new home.

"Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now. Now I don't live with my parents anymore,” he had said.

Varun bought a house of his own in 2017. Actor Anupam Kher had shared a full house tour of Varun's home on Instagram. Varun showed Anupam his bedroom, bathroom, gym area, living room, his ‘work den’ and guest room.


Varun’s home is glamourous and polished at the same time. There are plush leather chairs and dark wood to give it a cosy feel. The bedroom has a dark, tufted bed frame and the marble floors come with dark veins running across the corners for a more luxurious feel. The living room furniture is completely white with a gorgeous blue sideboard giving it a pop of colour.

Also read: The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in Alibaug's The Mansion House. They were joined by only a select few friends and family members for the ceremony. The guest list was kept short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were part of the celebrations. None of Varun's actor friends were spotted at the wedding.

Close
