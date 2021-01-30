IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
hollywood

The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en

  • The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
READ FULL STORY
By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST

The Little Things

Director - John Lee Hancock

Cast - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Is there anything more mesmerising than the sight of Denzel Washington, slouching on the movie screen? He’s like a jazz performer; utterly unpredictable and always playful. Only Denzel, for instance, can break out a full-toothed grin at the sight of a dead body, and not immediately alienate the viewer.

In The Little Things, the latest dad-movie from director John Lee Hancock, Denzel plays disgraced former LASD detective Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon. Deke’s past is blurry, but it is implied through a series of flashbacks that things ended poorly for him after he became obsessed with catching a serial killer in Los Angeles.

Watch the Little Things trailer here


Years later, Deke is a sheriff’s deputy, performing menial tasks like collecting paperwork, and investigating petty crime. On one of his courier jobs, he’s sent back to his old stomping grounds, the homicide division in LA. There, he learns that another murder has been committed; the modus operandi seems very familiar. The killer is back on the prowl, and so is Deke.

So he takes a few vacation days and begins aiding the detective in charge on the down-low. Jimmy Baxter, played by Rami Malek, was Deke’s replacement, and is, in many ways, the department’s hottest new toy. It’s endlessly engaging to watch the brash young Jimmy's interactions with the considerably more cynical Joe, especially when you consider that the veteran sees himself in his more youthful counterpart.

Films like The Little Things, derivative as they may be of David Fincher’s Se7en, are enjoyable because they’re an endangered species. Hancock, however, has maintained that he wrote the first draft of The Little Things in 1993, before Andrew Kevin Walker wrote Se7en. Interestingly, Denzel passed on playing Detective Mills in that film. The part, of course, eventually went to Brad Pitt.

Here, he takes over the Morgan Freeman role. As Joe and Jimmy close in on a suspect, played by Jared Leto, their relationship becomes very similar to that of detectives Somerset and Mills in Fincher’s crime classic. There is even a meeting with Jimmy’s wife; although their meal isn’t interrupted by the sound of a passing train.

The similarities between the two films are far too obvious to completely ignore; and certainly, on more than one occasion, they hardly feel coincidental. But The Little Things never probes its characters with the sort of morbid glee that Fincher showed in his film — it is far more conventional in its approach.

Hancock, however, directs with unusual flair. His movie, unlike Se7en, is based in reality. Together with cinematographer John Schwartzman, Hancock captures the seediness of 90s Los Angeles with great skill. The Little Things isn’t the sort of LA noir movie that takes the viewer on a guided tour of Los Angeles and its tourist hotspots; it unfolds mostly on the streets of forgotten neighbourhoods, inside the confines of sketchy hotels, and along the corridors of unremarkable public offices.

This is the sort of movie that revels in scenes where very little happens; it isn’t in a rush to tell its story. Instead, it is more than happy to devote 15 minutes to a stakeout sequence which may or may not end fruitlessly.

Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in a still from The Little Things.
Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in a still from The Little Things.


And a large reason why we’re willing to engage with it is the central cast. Its trio of leads has four Oscars between them, one of which, admittedly, is missing. The owner of the missing Academy Award is Jared Leto. He plays the sort of incel creep whom you could imagine moonlighting as a mass-murdering clown in his spare time.

Leto is as good at playing maniacs as Denzel is at playing gruff heroes. And you can sense that the actor, who often goes to Christian Bale-lengths to realise his characters, went the extra mile this time, too. His Albert Sparma is a terrifying creature, not so much because of the sinister aura that he is perpetually surrounded by, but because he is smart. Sparma always seems to be one step ahead of the detectives, much like Kevin Spacey’s John Doe, from Se7en.

Also read: Joker movie review: Joaquin Phoenix delivers Oscar-worthy performance in daring and distressing masterpiece

I can’t imagine anyone who’d have even the slightest interest in watching The Little Things not having seen the Fincher film already. Which is a shame, because ultimately, even if Hancock wrote his film first, he will always be number two in cultural consciousness. Perhaps if he’d taken these last 25 years to rewrite his script — particularly the scenes that now resemble ripoffs — his film might have succeeded on its own merit. But as it stands, it can never shake the spectre of Se7en, which lurks, like Albert Sparma, behind every corner.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

The author tweets @RohanNaahar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
denzel washington jared leto rami malek john lee hancock david fincher

Related Stories

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
web series

Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Losing Alice review: Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
hollywood

When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Christian Bale, on a visit to India in 2018, gushed about samosas. The actor has visited India twice in the last decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
hollywood

Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
hollywood

Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Cardi B has tweeted her review of Netflix's The White Tiger, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role. Cardi said she was left in tears after watching the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
hollywood

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Acclaimed American actor Cloris Leachman died on Wednesday at her home in California. She was 94.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are all set to begin the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The two got a warm welcome from the locals as they prepared to kick-start the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
hollywood

Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
hollywood

The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
hollywood

Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Actor Elliot Page and their partner Emma Portner have announced their split. The couple said they had been separated since summer 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shot for yet another episode of Hot Ones where celebrities are made to gulp down spicy sauces, to test their tolerance for hot food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
hollywood

Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is hoping more representation in Hollywood and has now signed on agency ICM, which currently represents multiple stars such as Eugene Levy, Regina King and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
hollywood

James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP