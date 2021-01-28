IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST

The big fat Bollywood wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal is over but the excitement around it is still quite high. While pictures during the wedding were hard to come by, now many pictures are being shared online. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is related to Varun from his mother's side, has been sharing many pictures. His latest are from their family with Varun, his parents David and Laali featuring in them.


Sharing a video with was a collage of various family pictures, Manish wrote: "#wedding #memorable #moments #family #love." In one of the pictures, Varun is seen smiling as he poses with a bunch of relatives. Many pictures are of Manish with Varun's mom. In one of them, Manish is seen with both David and Laali.

The couple is seen in clothes that are in line with the colour scheme ose worn by the groom and bride - Laali is in a silk and richly embellished baby pink and white lehenga choli while David is in a pale icy blue and white silk kurta, pyjama and pagdi (turban).

A couple of days back, he shared another video collage from, what appeared to be, one of the pre-wedding functions and wrote: "Now that’s what I call an absolute fun wedding #familytime #funtimes #moments #memories #love #familyselfies." Both Varun and Natasha were in them, surrounded by family members.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask. See it in action

Manish had written a rather emotional note on his association with Varun's family soon after the wedding and had said: "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88."


Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24 at a private wedding in Alibaug, close to Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.(Varinder Chawla)
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has two releases set for 2021.
Actor Anil Kapoor stars next with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jug Jeeyo.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Baazigar.
Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo, “Because Sanskar...#berniesanders” (Photo: Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, keeps a low profile.
Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.
