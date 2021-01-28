Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding
The big fat Bollywood wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal is over but the excitement around it is still quite high. While pictures during the wedding were hard to come by, now many pictures are being shared online. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is related to Varun from his mother's side, has been sharing many pictures. His latest are from their family with Varun, his parents David and Laali featuring in them.
Sharing a video with was a collage of various family pictures, Manish wrote: "#wedding #memorable #moments #family #love." In one of the pictures, Varun is seen smiling as he poses with a bunch of relatives. Many pictures are of Manish with Varun's mom. In one of them, Manish is seen with both David and Laali.
The couple is seen in clothes that are in line with the colour scheme ose worn by the groom and bride - Laali is in a silk and richly embellished baby pink and white lehenga choli while David is in a pale icy blue and white silk kurta, pyjama and pagdi (turban).
A couple of days back, he shared another video collage from, what appeared to be, one of the pre-wedding functions and wrote: "Now that’s what I call an absolute fun wedding #familytime #funtimes #moments #memories #love #familyselfies." Both Varun and Natasha were in them, surrounded by family members.
Manish had written a rather emotional note on his association with Varun's family soon after the wedding and had said: "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88."
Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24 at a private wedding in Alibaug, close to Mumbai.
