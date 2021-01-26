IND USA
Amitabh Bachchan shows off his new mask.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask. See it in action

  • Amitabh Bachchan showed off his new Covid-19 mask on social media, and his grandchildren -- Navya and Agastya Nanda -- couldn't get enough of it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, are big fans of his 'new acquisition' -- a mask with sensors that lights up in-sync with what the wearer is saying.

Amitabh took to social media on Tuesday to extend his best wishes to his fanbase on the occasion of Republic Day (and also show off his new mask). He said in the video, "Hello everybody, just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition..."

He then fastened the mask behind his ear, and said, "Happy Republic Day to all of you," and repeated the message in Hindi. He ended the video by folding his hands and laughing heartily.

In the comments section, Navya wrote, "Hahahahahaha love it," while Agastya dropped a laughter emoji. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy also reacted with emojis.

Navya recently made her Instagram account public, and has accumulated over two-and-a-half lakh followers. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

Both Navya and Agastya have verified profiles on Instagram, and they share a mixture of personal pictures and childhood throwbacks.

Amitabh was last seen on screen in Gulabo Sitabo. He recently wrapped up the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and has projects such as Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra in the pipeline.


