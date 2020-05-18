e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan said that the entire family came together from across the world to celebrate Navya Naveli Nanda’s graduation.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University earlier this month.
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University earlier this month.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has credited his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s graduation ceremony for bringing his family together amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the convocation took place on May 16, the entire family tuned in from different parts of the globe to celebrate the achievements of the 22-year-old.

In a blog post dated May 16/17, Amitabh wrote that the ceremony took place on the premises of Fordham University in New York, but the family joined in online. He wrote, “...broadcast on a TV link it gathered the entire family together as Navya’s name was read out to celebratory cheer and celebration .. family that was in different parts of the world were all simultaneously connected , and ne’er was it felt that we were hundreds of miles apart.”

The actor said that the family did not feel separated by physical distance as “it became a moment of great achievement for the girl in the house .. the pride of educating her .. the lessons to learn of schooling the girl child.”

Amitabh said that the evening went ‘wonderfully well’. He added, “emotions ran high .. as brothers sisters mothers fathers grand fathers and grand mothers cousins and aunts , all toasted to the little one , who was just born the other day here in this very house as a baby in a cot.. time has flown by .. this one perhaps more speedily than any other.”

Also read | When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard called him to repay $100M favour: ‘Never heard from him’

Earlier this month, Amitabh shared glimpses from a DIY graduation ceremony that they organised for Navya at their bungalow in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed that her daughter wore ‘a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting’ for the evening. She, herself, threw on a Fordham sweatshirt over her pyjamas to cheer her daughter on.

Meanwhile, Navya has launched her own healthcare platform, Aara Health. According to its Instagram page, it is ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner.’

