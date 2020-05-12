e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli starts her own business, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Meezaan Jaaferi wish her

Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli starts her own business, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Meezaan Jaaferi wish her

Navya Naveli Nanda has launched a healthcare platform for women and congratulating her are her family members and industry friends including uncle Abhishek Bachchan and rumoured boyfriend, actor Meezaan.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Navya Naveli Nanda has launched a healthcare platform for women.)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. On the occasion, her family members including mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, uncle Abhishek and rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan Jaaferi congratulated her.

 

View this post on Instagram

Our Mission

A post shared by Aara Health (@aarahealth) on

The page also explained who they were as ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidentil, safe and reliable manner’.

Proud of his niece’s achievement, Abhishek wrote: “Well done Navya. Proud of you.” Her mother Shweta said, “Congratulations Navya.” Navya’s rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan, son of popular actor and dance show host Jaaved Jaaferi, said: “Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda.”

Sunil Shetty’s actor daughter Athiya also congratulated Navya on her achievement.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor offers glimpse inside lavish home, shares ‘snapshots during quarantine’ with Anand Ahuja

Only few days back, Amitabh had shared pictures of his granddaughter in a DIY robe and graduation cap, posing for the camera after she passed out of college. However, she could not attend her graduation ceremony in New York, owing to coronavirus crisis.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh has written: “Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In