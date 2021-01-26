IND USA
David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
When Varun Dhawan joked that his parents had given up on him, adopted Natasha

Varun Dhawan had once shared a picture of Natasha Dalal, with his parents, David Dhawan and Laali, and joked that they had replaced him with her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday after several years together. Natasha has not just been with Varun since more than a decade, but she has also been close to his parents, which made the actor once claim that his parents had replaced him with her.

Natasha had joined his parents David Dhawan and Laali at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Joking about it, Varun had shared a picture of the trio together on his Instagram Stories and written in caption, "My parents gave up on me and adopted another.”

Months before the wedding, Natasha had also joined Laali to celebrate Karva Chauth in November last year. She was the latest member in her mother-in-law's group of friends including Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep and Neelam Kothari, as they all celebrated the festival.

It wasn't a surprise when the first wedding picture shared by Varun to update his fans had a smiling David Dhawan blessing the couple, with Laali showering the two with rose petals.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave wedding venue hand-in-hand, see pics


Not just the Dhawans, Karan Johar, who considers himself as a father figure to Varun, was also emotional on seeing his boy "all grown up". He penned a note to share his feelings. It read, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you."

