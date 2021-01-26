Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave wedding venue hand-in-hand, see pics
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal preferred to keep their lavish wedding in Alibaug a private affair but left the venue in style. The two posed for photographers after boarding a ferry.
While Varun was in a maroon kurta-pyjama, Natasha wore a simple salwar-suit and as she stood beside him. The couple were later seen with masks as they walked together on the staircase and boarded a golf cart.
Varun and Natasha's wedding was a heavily guarded affair with 40-50 guests, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli. The couple, however, greeted the media only after they got married. Varun also shared two pictures from the wedding to update his fans on social media.
Also read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
On Monday, he shared some fresh pictures from the mehendi function. The pictures showed the newlyweds dressed in co-ordinated white ethnic ensembles. While one picture showed Varun kissing Natasha on her cheek, another one featured the two gazing at each other as they held hands. He also shared a solo picture of Natasha, at the mehendi ceremony.
He had also shared pictures from the haldi ceremony and captioned it, "HALDI done right." He was seen flexing his muscles with turmeric paste on his body.
