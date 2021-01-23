IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
bollywood

Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple

As Varun Dhawan gears up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, here's all you need to know about her. Also see 10 best pictures of the adorable couple.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST

After turning down rumours of his wedding multiple times, Varun Dhawan is finally set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two will get married in the presence of their close friends and family members at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday.

While Varun has always been in the spotlight as an actor, Natasha has hardly ever accompanied him to film parties or award events. She has however, joined him and his family for weddings and family functions in the past.

Natasha is a fashion designer and has a bridalwear label under her own name. Her line of lehengas mostly consists of subtle shades of lavender, pink and ivory.


Varun and Natasha are childhood friends who met in sixth grade at the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai. They continued to be good friends during their school days but entered a relationship several years later. While it was love at first sight for Varun, Natasha took her own sweet time in accepting his love, after rejecting him multiple times.

Opening up about the moment when he fell in love with her, Varun had told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics

Spilling the beans about when she actually felt her love for him, Natasha had told Hello magazine in an interview, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Here are some lovely pictures of the couple.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan-natasha dalal varun dhawan natasha dalaal

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a video from one of her glamourous photo shoots. She is seen dressed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated the release of her film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to thank him. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan is having a tonne of fun with his best mates at his wedding in Alibaug. The first picture from the venue shows him with his friends in traditional attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
More guests have started arriving in Alibaug for the wedding functions of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
bollywood

Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
As Varun Dhawan gears up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, here's all you need to know about her. Also see 10 best pictures of the adorable couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have recreated Hrithik Roshan, Amisha Patel's hit title track from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST
After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has also shared a version of the viral Bernie Sanders meme on Instagram. Deepika even asked her fans to give a suitable caption to the photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married in 2012.
Genelia D Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married in 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Genelia D Souza shared a cute video with husband Riteish Deshmukh, which was showered with love by many of their industry colleagues. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with Arjun Chhiba and Manavi Gaur.
Suhana Khan with Arjun Chhiba and Manavi Gaur.
bollywood

Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Suhana Khan has shared a throwback picture with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur on Instagram. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
bollywood

Renee Sen isn’t running away from her surname: I’ll never take it for granted or allow anyone to do that

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renee Sen is aware of the privileges that comes with her name, but she isn’t taking any pressure or else she won’t be able to function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya with her parents.(Instagram)
Navya with her parents.(Instagram)
bollywood

Navya Nanda on her dad: 'Can't wait to carry forward this incredible legacy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda recently bagged an award for being among the best CEOs in the country. And cherishing his legacy, hard work and ambition was his daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She dedicated a social media post to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has fulfilled a life goal and has bought a house for herself in Mumbai's Bandra. She, however, has no plans of moving out of her parents' house yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul

By HT Correspondent, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a video from one of her glamourous photo shoots. She is seen dressed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has talked about her short role in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. She said it changed the direction of tide for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has shared a new still from Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar has shared a new still from Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date with new still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Akshay Kumar has booked Republic Day holiday in 2022 for his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. He plays a dreaded gangster in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:01 AM IST
From news reports about Jasmin Bhasin returning to the Bigg Boss 14 house to Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger earning praise from her husband Nick Jonas, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP