Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple
After turning down rumours of his wedding multiple times, Varun Dhawan is finally set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two will get married in the presence of their close friends and family members at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday.
While Varun has always been in the spotlight as an actor, Natasha has hardly ever accompanied him to film parties or award events. She has however, joined him and his family for weddings and family functions in the past.
Natasha is a fashion designer and has a bridalwear label under her own name. Her line of lehengas mostly consists of subtle shades of lavender, pink and ivory.
Varun and Natasha are childhood friends who met in sixth grade at the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai. They continued to be good friends during their school days but entered a relationship several years later. While it was love at first sight for Varun, Natasha took her own sweet time in accepting his love, after rejecting him multiple times.
Opening up about the moment when he fell in love with her, Varun had told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.”
Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics
Spilling the beans about when she actually felt her love for him, Natasha had told Hello magazine in an interview, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”
Here are some lovely pictures of the couple.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen isn’t running away from her surname: I’ll never take it for granted or allow anyone to do that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda on her dad: 'Can't wait to carry forward this incredible legacy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date with new still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox