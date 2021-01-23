IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics
Varun Dhawan at the wedding venue.
Varun Dhawan at the wedding venue.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics

Ahead of his wedding with Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at his wedding venue, The Mansion House, in Alibaug on Saturday. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:40 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Saturday, ahead of his wedding with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. Pictures of him getting off his car have found their way to the internet.

The actor was seen dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a pristine white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers. As he got off his car, he was seen picking up his glasses, which had fallen on the ground. He removed his mask to wave to the waiting media persons.

Varun Dhawan arrives at the wedding venue.
Varun Dhawan arrives at the wedding venue.


On Friday, family members of Varun and Natasha were spotted leaving for and later reaching Alibaug. Names included his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, brother and director Rohit Dhawan, mother Laali, sister-in-law and niece. From Natasha's side, her mother was seen reaching the venue. Also spotted were Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan and his family.

The wedding is scheduled for January 24, Sunday. Reportedly, the sangeet ceremony is planned for Saturday.

Varun Dhawan interacts with media on his arrival at The Mansion House.
Varun Dhawan interacts with media on his arrival at The Mansion House.


As per a Times of India report, the guest list has been kept super short, in line with strict Covid 19 guidelines. Expected to attend are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline Fernandez. Also attending the function will be fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is related to the Dhawans from Varun's mother's side.


The report also adds that there is a strict no-cellphone policy in place. The same wedding planners, who handled the wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have been hired for managing the event.

Natasha has designed her own outfits for the occasion, while Varun's wedding attires have been designed by Kunal Rawal.

As per another report in SpotBoye, Karan Johar will organise the sangeet ceremony with Alia, his first co-star, Janhvi and Arjun dancing along with family members. An unnamed source was quoted as saying: "Of course Karan will dance. But Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are also dancing at Varun and Natasha’s sangeet ceremony.”

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

Topics
varun dhawan varun dhawan-natasha dalal natasha dalal

