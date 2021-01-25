Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here

After pictures from his haldi ceremony were shared online by Varun Dhawan, the first images from the sangeet function have also landed on social media. Varun and his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

Actor Zoa Morani, who attended the three-day festivities, has shared pictures of the sangeet function. Taking to Instagram Stories, Zoa posted the pictures and wrote, "Shaadi ka mausam."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday.





Earlier in the day, Varun had shared pictures from the haldi ceremony. He captioned the post, “HALDI done right,” along with a folded hands emoji. In the first picture, a shirtless Varun was seen flexing his muscles, with turmeric rubbed all over his body. The second image was one of him posing in a white bathrobe with his groom squad - who wore customised T-shirts with the names of his characters written on them.

Varun, who has been in a relationship with Natasha for several years and has known her since the sixth grade, shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday night. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Also read: Varun Dhawan's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins, says artist Namrata Soni

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, congratulated him and Natasha on social media. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, congratulated the couple with a special social media post. He wrote, "Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock."





