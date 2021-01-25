Hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni has shared a video of Varun Dhawan's bride, Natasha Dalal, getting ready for her wedding. The couple tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a timelapse video of Natasha's makeup process, and captioned it, "The focus is to accentuate - without covering anything up!" Namrata also spoke about Natasha's look in more detail in an interview to Vogue.





“If you're wearing a light coloured outfit, most brides will do a bright lip and nude eyes. Or, if they're playing up the eyes, they'll do the traditional smoky eye,” she said. “But with Natasha, we wanted to play up her almond eye shape by keeping it in focus but being as subtle as possible.”

Describing Natasha as a 'chilled out bride', Namrata added, "Her makeup was so quick—we were in and out of there in 35 minutes. She's so young so we didn't want to put layers and layers of makeup on her face."

Varun, who has been in a relationship with Natasha for several years and has known her since the sixth grade, shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday night. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, congratulated him and Natasha on social media. Karan, who launched Varun as an actor, wrote in a post that he was 'filled with a multitude of emotions and memories'. He wrote, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life."





