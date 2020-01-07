Katrina Kaif: ‘I feel extremely grateful and blessed to have had the audiences’ support’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:14 IST

Back in 2005, when she tasted her first big commercial success [with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?], not many must have imagined that Katrina Kaif would go on to become a household name for the next 15 years (and counting). But she kept moving ahead rapidly while also proving her naysayers wrong. And now, as she readies for a busy new year – with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar lined up next – the actor is gung-ho. “This year is going to be an exciting one with a variety of films and genres that I would be dabbling with,” says Katrina. Excerpts from an interview:

Katrina Kaif draws with girl during a visit organised by NGO Educate Girls to support girl child education, in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. ( PTI )

2020 sees you complete 15 years in Bollywood since your breakthrough film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Do you feel great that audiences continue to love you a lot?

Acting in movies has given me an incredible amount of satisfaction. For me, the most wonderful place to be in is a film set and that’s primarily because I just love the process of exploring a character and being part of films which are going to be forever. It’s something which is indescribable and an intrinsic part of me as well. I think one thing that I have continuously tried to do is not to have any set, rigid formula, and to respond instinctively to what I do.

So, despite all the success and fame, at the core, you still remain instinctive. Right?

See, vis-à-vis work, the simple idea is to try and not have any concrete plan as such. I think your choices have to be instinctive and ought to come from the heart. Especially, in the last few years, the joy that I have found in playing characters in films such as Zero or Bharat has given me an incredible sense of fulfilment. And I really enjoy that process of building a character.

Katrina Kaif at We The Women programme in Mumbai on December 1, 2019. ( IANS )

Over the years, you have constantly – and successfully – redefined yourself with changing times. What’s the mantra behind it?

For starters, I think it’s very important to not take yourself too seriously and to just enjoy every moment. You should relish the process of being on a film set, enjoy the work that you do as well as every moment, and just let the outcome follow. When I’ve to say yes [to a film] or when I am in the middle of it, the way I judge things is this: ‘how has the process been for me?’, ‘have I felt connected on the set with the character, my director and co-stars?’, and ‘has the process been one where I felt we have all – creatively – put in our complete best.?’

Also read: Deepika Padukone walked the crowded Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti to see people’s reactions. Watch

Recently, Ormax Media announced you as the ‘most popular female star of the decade’, ahead of names such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. How does it feel?

It’s amazing. I feel extremely grateful and blessed to have had the audiences’ support as well love over all these years. They’ve backed me throughout my career – besides helping in my growth as an actor – in the industry. All of it brings a smile to your face as you know that the audience is with you, and is supporting wholeheartedly. My journey, so far, has felt really incredible because of the sheer affection from the audience, as well as the industry and the media. I feel as if we have all – including the directors, producers and co-actors that I have worked with – been together on this journey.

As we step into the new decade, how do you look at the times ahead?

In terms of 2020, I am extremely excited about a few very interesting projects that I am currently in discussions for. I am making sure that I do things, or put myself in spaces where I feel challenged, inspired as well as excited. The idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different kinds of stories as well as genres that excite me. Through that, hopefully, I am able to continue presenting myself in a new way to the audiences and show different aspects of me [as an actor], and, most importantly, put myself in spaces where I can learn and grow as an artiste.

Follow @htshowbiz for more