Katrina Kaif wishes kid sister Isabella on birthday, says ‘always got your back’, see their pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:46 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her kid sister Isabella Kaif on her birthday on Monday. She posted an adorable picture of the two sisters together as well.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happiest birthday @isakaif ... always got ur back.” In the picture, the two sisters walk with their arms around them. Both are wearing casual clothes -- long white skirts and sleeveless blouses. Isabella is reportedly interested in making her Bollywood debut and supporting her is her older sister. Various reports in 2018 said that she was expected to make her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a film called Time To Dance. She has been shooting with Aayush Sharma for Karan Lalit Butani’s Kwatha.

While there is no confirmed news on that, Isabella is constantly seen with Katrina at various social events in Mumbai, particularly parties and festivals.

Katrina, who is currently working in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat in 2019. Her outing in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero too was appreciated, though the film sank without a trace.

Katrina will be seen as a doctor in Sooryavanshi. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her show, No Filter Neha, director Rohit Shetty mentioned how he would get fed up with Katrina’s “too many question”. He said, “She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please).”

Katrina recently launched her own beauty line, called Kay Beauty.

