Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses the Monday dip, mints ₹13.93 cr
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has seen the traditional Monday dip on its fifth day. The movie, which released on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, enjoyed an extended four-day long weekend owing to its Thursday release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the movie collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, which is more than a 50% dip as compared to the collections on Sunday. The movie has collected ₹13.93 crore so far.
Despite the fall in collection, Taran noted, "#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times," he noted. Roohi was one of the first big releases after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed 100% occupancy in the theatres from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.
Following is the per-day collection so far:
Day 1 Thursday: ₹3.06 crore
Day 2 Friday: ₹2.25 crore
Day 3 Saturday: ₹3.42 crore
Day 4 Sunday: ₹3.85 crore
Day 5 Monday: ₹1.35 crore
Total box office collection, so far: ₹13.93 crore
The movie was slated to release in 2020. However, like many other Bollywood movies, Roohi was shifted to 2021. The Bollywood film revolves around a woman possessed by a 'chudail' and the two men who try to kidnap her. Roohi is a follow-up to Dinesh Vijan's Stree and will be followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya.
Roohi's box office collections stand crucial for Bollywood as the industry prepares to return to the theatres. The lockdown delayed several highly-anticipated movies of 2020. With the industry slowly getting back on its feet, producers have announced the new release dates for these big-budget projects. This includes possible box office successes Sooryavanshi, which is set to release in April, and Radhe, which arrives on Eid.
