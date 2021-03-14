Roohi box office day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's film records biggest day so far, collects ₹8.7 crore total
Day three numbers for Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film Roohi, are in. After seeing a significant dip in Friday's collection, the film picked up steam again on Saturday, making it its biggest day yet.
Roohi collected ₹3.4 crore on Saturday, taking its total on ₹8.7 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in... Multiplexes are key contributors... Substantial growth on Sat gives hope... Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 8.73 cr. #India biz."
The film had opened to over ₹3 crore on day one and made ₹2.25 crore on day two. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had analysed the opening and said, “A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers.”
Directed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab fame, Roohi is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar and Janhvi with Varun Sharma. The film is a follow up to Dinesh Vijan's Stree, which was also a horror comedy starring Rajkummar in the lead with Shradda Kapoor. Roohi will be followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya.
While Stree was about the ghost of a woman who hunts men, Roohi is about a woman who is possessed by a 'mudiyapairi chudail' with an innate desire to get married. Bhediya will star Varun as a werewolf who changes form on a full moon.
