Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are sharing postcards from New York. See pics
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared new photos from her trip to New York. On Saturday, she enjoyed a sunny afternoon with some friends at the Washington Square Park.
Navya is seen wearing a large brown jacket, blue jeans and combat boots. Her friend is similarly dressed in a denim, fluffy jacket. Behind Navya, one can spot the Washington Square arch, closely associated with the New York University.
Sharing the photo, Navya simply added that blue heart and blue butterfly emojis. Reacting to it, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Glowing."
On Saturday, Khushi had also shared a bunch of new pictures from New York. she posed against the stunning skyline with the sky bathed in beautiful colours of pink and blue. "Cotton candy sky," she had captioned it. Reacting to it, Navya wrote, "Come here soon!" Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Sooooo jealous."
Earlier, welcoming Khushi to New York, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had shared a picture of Khushi and said, "My wife is here." She later also shared a boomerang video of Khushi seated with their common friend at a restaurant, engrossed in a chat while waiting for their food.
Also read: Deepika Padukone smiles as photographer resorts to old trick for a pic: 'Madamji main naya aaya hoon'
Boney has confirmed that Khushi will be making her acting debut soon. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told Bombay Times in January this year. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.
Navya, meanwhile, has plans to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business empire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt dances to Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at BFF's wedding, see videos
- Alia Bhatt performed at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan on Saturday night. The actor joined her girl gang on stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office day 3: Janhvi's film records biggest day so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma shares a sun-kissed new pic, calls herself 'light catcher'
- Anushka Sharma, who has been away from limelight enjoying motherhood, posted a beautiful picture of herself in the sun. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Soorvayanshi is arriving in theatres on April 30
- Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi will finally release on April 30. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli, Khushi Kapoor are sharing postcards from New York. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika smiles as paparazzo resorts to old trick: 'Madamji main naya aaya hoon'
- Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha were spotted outside a fancy Mumbai restaurant. This is their second outing on consecutive days. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth', 'penalise the woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia cheers for Ranbir's team after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur and Inaaya pose with their aunt Saba in throwback pics
- Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm feeling fine'
- In a note on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi thanked fans for their concern while confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Aamir Khan: When he talked about being ‘very unlucky in love’
- Aamir Khan, who is now married to Kiran Rao, was once 'very unlucky in love'. He revealed that his early experiences with love did not go very well and he was 'rejected' the first three times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
- Kangana Ranaut dances in a throwback video from her brother's wedding and reveals she is missing the celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox