Saif Ali Khan jokes Taimur wants to 'rob a bank', reveals he chased people 'violently' with fake swords after Tanhaji

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Taimur Ali Khan chased people 'violently' with fake swords after the release of his film Tanhaji. In a video by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Saif spoke about Taimur during his conversation with his Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji. Taimur is Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor's elder son.

After Rani Mukerji shared an anecdote about her daughter Adira, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Taimur. He said, "Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. He's like (imitates Taimur growling with a sword in hand)." Laughing, Rani said, "That's what the best thing to do for him right now."

Saif replied, "No, I have no idea what we're doing. Just hoping for the best." He then continued, "I keep saying, 'This is the good guy, this is the role' but he's like 'I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone's money'."

When Rani said, "He's going in another direction", Saif replied, "It's a thought that but ya." He also said, "I just hand over to his mother (Kareena Kapoor) and say 'Please sort this out, please sort this out'."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a historical action film, released last year. The film was based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

In the film, Saif essayed the role of Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod. He was the nemesis of Tanaji Malusare played by Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen with Rani in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Directed by Varun V Sharma, it is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The upcoming film, scheduled to release on November 19, also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Saif has Om Raut's Adipurush in the pipeline. The film also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.