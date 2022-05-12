Salman Khan sends condolences to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, after his grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram's death

Actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather, former politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma died at the age of 94. On Wednesday, actor Salman Khan, who is Aayush's brother-in-law, penned a note for the late politician. Earlier, Aayush also shared a note on his Instagram handle for his late grandfather. Also Read: Aayush Sharma pens note on grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram's death: 'I know you'll always be with me'

Sharing a picture of Pandit Sukh Ram, Salman wrote, “Sending my heartfelt condolences to Ayush and his entire family on the loss of his grandfather Shri Sukhram Ji today. #RIP.”

Salman Khan shares post for Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma.

Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani wrote “RIP.” One fan wrote, “May his soul rest in peace,” and many dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sukh Ram's grandson Aayush also shared a heartfelt farewell note for his late grandfather. He wrote, "With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed."

Aayush's brother Aashray Sharma wrote in a Facebook post, “Alvida dadajee, ab nahi bajegee phone ki ghanti (Goodbye grandfather, the phone won't ring now)” Aashray said in a Facebook post,

Sukh Ram, who was airlifted and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on May 7 after suffering a brain stroke in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, died at the hospital at 1:35 am.

Born on July 27, 1927, Sukh Ram had represented the Mandi assembly seat from 1963 to 1984. During his tenure as state animal husbandry minister, he was credited with bringing cows from Germany which led to an increase in income of farmers.

